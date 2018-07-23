Khloé Kardashian's Size-Inclusive Brand Is Launching Workout Clothes

Business is booming for Kylie, and it looks like Khloé Kardashian's ready to get in on the action. In a Twitter announcement made this afternoon, Kardashian shared that her denim-focused brand, Good American, will be expanding into activewear, with its first collection launching 2nd August. The new mum shared an image of herself presumably wearing a teaser sports bra from the line and a mission statement for the brand. According to the Tweet, the workout offering has been in the works for over a year now and is finally ready to be rolled out to the public.
I’m so glad I don’t have to keep this a secret any more!! @goodamerican activewear launches August 2! Over a year in the making and as you all know fitness is my passion and I’m so proud of this line!! #GoodSquad #OurBodyOurJourney pic.twitter.com/KjwZpD3z8o— Khloé (@khloekardashian) July 23, 2018
Kardashian and partner/co-founder Emma Grede launched their size-inclusive brand, Good American, in October 2016. Since then, they've made waves with plus-size friendly campaigns and a huge win with Nordstrom when they fought to have their plus-sizing sold together with the brand's straight sizing. At the moment, Good American sells denim in sizes 00 to 24.
At 34, the youngest of the Kardashian sister trifecta, Khloé has faced an enormous amount of pushback for her body. Her post-Lama Odom era in 2015 saw a transitional year for the reality star as she beefed up her workout routine and even penned a book Strong Looks Better Naked. She later embarked on an ill-fated series on E!, Revenge Body. It seems like Khloé wants her brand to mirror her own life with this latest extension; in March, Good American also launched a maternity denim line in tandem with Khloé's own pregnancy.
While the new activewear line won't launch until 2nd August, here's hoping Khloé teases some more images of the soon-to-come pieces. Because with the Tweet having amassed over 2,700 likes in 2 hours, the hype is definitely there.
