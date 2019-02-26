Khloé Kardashian Thanks Fans In First Tweet About The Tristan Thompson & Jordyn Woods Cheating Scandal
Khloé Kardashian hasn't exactly been silent about the reports that Tristan Thompson cheated with Kylie Jenner's BFF Jordan Woods, but she had yet to give the scandal more than a Twitter like or coded Instagram Story until Tuesday morning. The Good American founder hopped on Twitter to finally address the rumors directly, and thanked fans for all their support during the difficult time.
"Hi loves, wanted you to know that I appreciate you!" the tweet began. "I’ve been reading your kind words and they really are a blessing to me. I love you! Thank you Thank you! I’ll be back when I’m in the mood to chat with you all. Until then remember to be kind to one another."
This tweet comes after a slew of subtle but telling reported moves from the Kardashian family. Woods was seen moving out of Jenner's house, and the makeup creator has discounted the Jordyn Lip Kit. In addition, Khloé Kardashian has removed Woods from her Good American website, and Kim Kardashian West posted some shady Snapchats.
As for Woods? She's been almost as quiet as her BFF, but did vaguely reference the drama at the launch party for her collaboration with fake eyelash brand Eylure.
"Through everything that's been going on, you know, it's been real," Woods said, per a video posted to a Kylie Jenner fan page, when she spoke to the crowd.
It sounds like this is the last we're going to hear from Khloé until it all dies down — and, of course, when all this airs on Keeping Up With The Kardashians.
