There Were A Lot Of Updates On The Jordyn Woods/Tristan Thompson Scandal This Weekend

This weekend was dominated by Oscar buzz , which meant it was the perfect time for the Kardashians to hash out more of that Tristan Thompson/Jordyn Woods drama away from prying eyes. Last week, TMZ reported that Thompson, BF of Khloé Kardashian and father of their baby True, was seen cozying up with Kylie Jenner's bestie Jordyn Woods at a house party. As fans reacted to the news, Woods' relationship with the Kardashians seemed to fall apart. Many of the sisters unfollowed both her and Thompson on Instagram, and Woods reportedly moved out of BFF Jenner's house . Through a source, however, it appears Woods is beginning to defend herself.