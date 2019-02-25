There Were A Lot Of Updates On The Jordyn Woods/Tristan Thompson Scandal This Weekend

This weekend was dominated by Oscar buzz, which meant it was the perfect time for the Kardashians to hash out more of that Tristan Thompson/Jordyn Woods drama away from prying eyes. Last week, TMZ reported that Thompson, BF of Khloé Kardashian and father of their baby True, was seen cozying up with Kylie Jenner's bestie Jordyn Woods at a house party. As fans reacted to the news, Woods' relationship with the Kardashians seemed to fall apart. Many of the sisters unfollowed both her and Thompson on Instagram, and Woods reportedly moved out of BFF Jenner's house. Through a source, however, it appears Woods is beginning to defend herself.
While Woods has not directly addressed the drama publicly, other than thanking fans for their support at an event, sources told TMZ that Woods is blaming the scandal on alcohol, explaining that she blacked out before she even arrived at the house where it all happened. However, once they realized what went down, Woods and Thompson apparently tried to cover it up the next day.
“It seemed she had an agreement with Tristan that they would deny hooking up if they got caught,” a source told People. “Jordyn was shocked when the family did find out and confronted her...Jordyn acted very distraught. But the family feels that she is mostly upset that she got caught."
This could be what prompted Khloé Kardashian to post a series of pointed Instagram Stories over the weekend, including one that appeared to call Woods a snake.
Khloé has been coy when it comes to chatting publicly about her split from Thompson, but the family has appeared to confirm the gist of the reports through social media likes and comments. Perhaps the quietest of them all has been Kylie Jenner, whose loyalties are pulled between her best friend and her family. Per that same TMZ report, Woods has been begging Jenner for forgiveness, and Jenner does think it was just a one-time thing.
On a definitely unrelated note, season 16 of Keeping Up With The Kardashians begins March 31.
