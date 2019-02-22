What Will Become Of Kylie Jenner & Jordyn Woods' Matching Tattoos?

All breakups are tough, but Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods are proving that a friendship breakup can be the hardest of all.
In the fallout of Woods reportedly getting caught kissing Khloé Kardashian's boyfriend Tristan Thompson, not only has Woods had to allegedly move out of Jenner's home while Jenner begins strategizing what to do with Woods' Kylie Cosmetics collab, but now the two have to figure out how to (maybe?) remove their twin tattoos.
In a celebrity matching-tattoo moment that was long-forgotten before this week, back in 2016, the BFFs got the letter "m" inked in red script on the inside of their pinky fingers by celebrity tattoo artist JonBoy.
Advertisement
The exact meaning behind this tattoo still remains a mystery, but it's understandable that neither of them would want to look down at that tattoo for the rest of their lives, knowing that their ex-best friend has the very same one. (That is, if they do actually decide to call their friendship quits.)
So now Jenner and Woods find themselves in a similar position to the one that Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson were in some four months ago. Luckily for them, though, it appears these tats would be much easier to cover up than many of Davidson's massive inked odes to Grande, that huge "Grande" on his ribcage and Piggy Smallz tattoo included. In Jenner's case, maybe the "m" can be part of a new tattoo that spells out "Stormi." Just a suggestion.
Advertisement