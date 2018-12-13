What If John Mayer & Kourtney Kardashian Dated?

We're down to the wire on who is eligible for the list of 2018's most iconic couples, which might be why we're currently looking for last-minute additions at every turn. The latest contenders? John Mayer and Kourtney Kardashian. According to Us Weekly, the two bumped into each other earlier this month at GQ’s Men of the Year party. A source said Mayer “seemed very into her,” telling the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star that running into each other was “sweet serendipity” and that they should “meet up again soon.”
Let's take this with a grain of salt, because this isn't the only dating rumor Mayer has been the subject of this past month. He and pal Halsey had to take to Instagram live to refute romance speculation after fans saw what they believed to be flirty comments on social media between the two musicians. Apparently, they're just long-time friends.
"The fact that we’re both alpha types, while not prohibitive, would make a romantic relationship difficult, especially when compounded by the fact that we’re both highly driven and creative artists who value our independence," Mayer wrote on cue cards in the video. (It was a game, just roll with it).
"For being my not-boyfriend, you really do know me so well," Halsey joked.
Kourtney Kardashian seems to also be playing the "not-boyfriend" card, since she was last linked with Luka Sabbat as recently as September, and a source told Us Weekly that she did not return Mayer's apparent crush, saying he wasn't her type at all.
While we may not get a couple out of this encounter, at the very least, maybe we'll get a new song.
