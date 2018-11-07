People Think John Mayer & Halsey Are Dating Because Of Insta-Flirting

It's cuffing season, so our eyes are constantly peeled for the next celebrity couple to fall victim to winter's powers of love. Recently, fans have been wondering if John Mayer and Halsey might have caught that particular bug thanks to some flirty comments on Instagram and a video of the two longtime pals doing "karaoke." While reps for neither Halsey nor Mayer immediately responded to Refinery29's request for comment, you can take a look at the evidence and judge for yourself if these two are about to create the world's best new love song.
Before we dive in, it's important to point out that the two already have a friendship, as evidenced by a series of tweets about gum that went down in 2017. However, the most recent speculation started when Comments By Celebs began documenting Mayer's comments on Halsey's Instagram. For instance, on one photo, he assured the singer that his like was "the 'like' of a gentleman."
Advertisement
On another photo, in which Halsey was promoting a discount for the makeup brand YSL, Mayer quipped that "It's saying my billing address doesn't match with the one of my credit card? I've never had this problem before. Can you text me? Thanks."
"Wrote u a song with the help hotline # in the chorus," she jokingly replied. "Sending mp3 now."
While the two clearly have a great rapport, it looks like their bond might just be one of friendship. For instance, the messages Halsey sent Mayer on his birthday are heartfelt, but almost certainly platonic:
With that in mind, this snap of their "Carpool Karaoke" suddenly has a more playful vibe:
It's more likely that Halsey is leaning on her friend after her recent split from G-Eazy, and what better to cheer you up than John Mayer's notorious words of wisdom?
Advertisement