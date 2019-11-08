Kourtney Kardashian Announces She’s Stepping Back From Keeping Up With The Kardashians

It looks like future episodes of Keeping Up with the Kardashians will be light on Kourtney Kardashian’s signature deadpan humor because the oldest Kardashian is taking some personal time away from filming the show.
In an interview with Entertainment Tonight alongside Kim and Khloé, Kourtney explained that she wanted to focus more on parenting going forward which means spending less time filming for the E! series. “I just decided to spend more time as a mom and put more of my energy there,” she said. Kourtney has three children — Mason, Penelope, and Reign — that she co-parents with her ex-boyfriend, Scott Disick.
With her schedule freed up, Kourtney can also spend more time developing her lifestyle brand Poosh. The website, which launched in early April, has everything from makeup tutorials to recipes for 3-minute chia pudding to personal recommendations for the most workout-friendly sports bra from Kourtney herself.
Kourtney’s absence will definitely be felt (no one is as good at bringing people down to earth as she is), but this isn’t goodbye; she’s just taking a break. Her time away from the hit reality series could also provide some needed space from her family after the numerous in-house feuds that sparked over the past few seasons. Recent episodes of the show have seen Kourtney dealing with tensions in her relationship with Scott as well as with her sisters. A full year later, the world has yet to forget that shocking moment when Kim branded Kourtney the “least interesting” member of their family to look at.
Still, whenever Kourtney is ready to resume her position as KUWTK’s resident Queen of Sarcasm, her sisters will welcome her back with open arms. Until then, Kim and Khloé are always down to star in their own spin-off, Kim and Khloe Take Calabasas. “We can live in the condo with all of our kids and see how that goes,” joked Kim during the interview.
