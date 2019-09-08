We've all been keeping up with the Kardashians for over a decade. Yes, really. The new 2019 season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians is the show's 17th outing, premiering Sunday, Sept. 8.
After the drama of last season surrounding Tristan Thompson and Jordyn Woods, this upcoming season has all new drama to explore, but not before we finish up some old drama, too — the Thompson tale isn't over quite yet. In the timeline of the reality show, that whole ordeal is still fairly recent.
That's because the 17th season of KUWTK was filmed in the months following the Thompson and Woods drama and up through the summer. So gird your loins, people.
KUWTK season 16 was filmed between September 2018 through March 2019. The first episode featured Kim's trip to Chicago, which took place in September, according to The Cut. The last episode discussed Woods' appearance on Jada Pinkett Smith's Red Table Talk, which occurred on March 1. So, season 17 should pick up in March and last around six months until August.
The previews for the upcoming season have revealed some of the major events over the last few months that we'll get to see the Kardashian/Jenner perspective on. And that, right there, is what makes this show so interesting, despite having seen the headlines play out online months before it airs. KUWTK gives us the chance to see how the family really felt at the time, perspectives the Kardashian krew has learned to keep under wraps until their reality show can help them tell their tales. Per the previews, here are some of the highlights we can expect.
Here's what we can expect in season 17 of KUWTK:
True's Birthday — April 12, 2019
According to TV Guide, the synopsis for the first KUWTK season 17 episode of the new season reveals that it takes place at True's birthday party in April. It reads, "Khloe invites her ex to True's first birthday party, but an uncomfortable confrontation in front of family and friends leaves her questioning her decision."
Kourtney's Birthday — April 18, 2019
Kourtney turned 40 this past April, and one of the preview clips shows her getting overwhelmed by the idea.
The Met Gala — May 6, 2019
In one preview clip (below), Kylie, Kendall, and Kim get ready for the 2019 Met Ball. You get to see Kylie make a last minute decision to wear those purple feathered sleeves (great choice) and Kim worrying that she'll have to pee while wearing her super tight dress.
Kourtney & Khloe Vacation In Turks And Caicos — May 2019
In another scene, Kourtney and Khloe head to Turks and Caicos. This Kardashian sisters girls trip took place in May, according to E! News.
Kris Shares Her Kylie Skin Routine — May 20, 2019
In the season 17 trailer, Kris is filming her Kylie Skin routine which was eventually posted on May 20. Looks like the new season will cover this new aspect of Kylie's career.
Kim Is In Paris Hilton's Music Video — May 24, 2019
The Paris Hilton video was released on May 24, but, in the clip of Kim talking about being in the video, she mentioned that Psalm West hadn't been born yet and she was still prepping for the Met Gala. He was born on May 9 and the Met Gala was on May 6, so filming likely took place in early May or late April.
Lamar Odom's Book Comes Out — May 28, 2019
In another scene, Khloe reacts to the news that her ex-husband, Lamar Odom, is writing a memoir. She was pretty chill about the whole thing, saying, "I’m fine. It's his truth, like, he's allowed to tell his version."
Kim Goes To The White House — June 13, 2019
The season 17 trailer also shows a clip of Kim visiting Washington, D.C. Kim went to the White House in June to speak about the dismal unemployment rate of formerly incarcerated people.
North And Penelope's Birthday Party — June 15, 2019
Another preview clip shows Kourtney and Kim planning North and Penelope's joint birthday party, which was Candyland themed. The Kardashian kiddos' party took place on June 15, per People.
There are likely tons of other stories to come that the previews didn't tease — there's no way they're giving us everything up front. But at least fans can expect some highlights from April, May, and June in season 17. Watching this show is like stepping into a very specific time machine, and it's time to power it up.
