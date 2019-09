Second, Jordyn Woods! Yes, Miss Woods has made her KUWTK debut this season and it's on really good terms. Last September, Kylie and Jordyn launched a Kylie Cosmetics collection just days before Jordyn's 21st birthday. To celebrate their collab, Kylie hosts a lunch for her friends and family, and Khloé is, of course, in attendance. She's the only sister to make speech, and specifically calls out Jordyn in it. "I am so proud of Kylie and Jordyn," she says. "Jordyn, for you to be turning 21 — I have known you for forever, and I am so proud of you and the woman you have grown into and are growing into. To see you guys stick together and be best friends through thick and thin is such a blessing." Yikes.