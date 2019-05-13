Third, Khloé's fire anxiety. During the evacuation in Calabasas, Khloé has to have a few stern words with Rob who comes over to stay with her after being evacuated from his house. Rob doesn't have to leave, and it's stressing her the fuck out. Eventually, Khloé ends up at a hotel with Kourtney and Kim, while Rob eventually ends up reluctantly going to his friend's place with Dream. Eventually, Kourtney and Kim have an intervention with Khloé to tell her to stop bringing up the fire because she is scaring the kids. She's able to calm her nerves by jumping on the bed with the kids, which also feels a little unsafe, but whatever.