Ah, the artistic genius that is Khloé is back. Scott and Khloé have a plan to sell her sophomoric Pinterest-inspired paintings to the public, so Scott gets them appraised. However, the gallery owner basically calls them trash. Not one to be told "no," Scott goes to Kris. Together they decide to sell the art on Scott's Instagram (it's unclear if Scott actually replied to any DMs and sold any paintings), and things really escalate when the pair take a nude drawing class. (Khloé was, ironically, not invited).