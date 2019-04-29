God, this episode is getting real! Next up, with a decorative coconut in hand, Kourtney listens while Scott uses his conversation with Khloé as a catalyst to address the healer's comments with her. "He wasn't telling us anything we don't know," he says. Kourtney, for the most part agrees (it's hard to tell behind her shades, and unfazed facial expressions). They both realize that they have hit a new level of parenting together — they are soulmates in a sense, and they will be in each others lives forever, romantically or not. Ending the convo strong, Kourt does some of her new healing moves, which, with her trendy teeny tiny sunglasses, make her look like a forgotten Matrix extra.