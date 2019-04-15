Khloé Kardashian Reunited With Tristan Thompson For True's Birthday & It Was Very Awkward

Hanging out with an ex can be hard. Hanging out with an ex who allegedly kissed your sister's best friend and made your relationship the center of a public scandal is excruciating. Fortunately, Khloé Kardashian handled her reunion with ex Tristan Thompson with much grace — and one cringe-y awkward moment.
Kardashian threw her daughter True Thompson a birthday party this weekend, which looked like the most fun explosion of candy, unicorns, and pastel ever. There was a pink pony! A pink! Pony! It's no surprise that KoKo went all out, considering she also threw the toddler a half-birthday last year. Less exciting? The presence of Thompson, who allegedly stepped out on Khloé with Jordyn Woods mere months after earning back the favor of the Kardashian-Jenner clan for a separate cheating scandal, that occurred when Kardashian was pregnant with True.
In a Snapchat video that a dutiful fan preserved on Instagram, Kardashian and Thompson are seen together, celebrating True's big day. Well, sort of. Thompson lingers on the edge of the frame, attempting to get his ex-girlfriend to pass him his daughter. Kardashian doesn't, nor does she acknowledge Thompson's presence.
Of course, it's entirely possible that Khloé wasn't paying attention, and wasn't purposefully icing Thompson out. In fact, it's more likely. Despite their drama, Kardashian has never failed to acknowledge the important place Thompson has in True's life.
"Tristan is equally to blame [for the cheating scandal] but Tristan is the father of my child," Kardashian tweeted after the Woods/Thompson news broke. "Regardless of what he does to me I won’t do that to my daughter. He has been addressing this situation PRIVATELY."
Tristan is equally to blame but Tristan is the father of my child. Regardless of what he does to me I won’t do that to my daughter. He has been addressing this situation PRIVATELY. If Tristan were to lie publicly about what conspired,then yes I would address him publicly as well— Khloé (@khloekardashian) March 1, 2019
Maturely co-parenting is definitely better for True, but I'd like to live in the fantasy of Kardashian not giving Thompson the time of day.
