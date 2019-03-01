Who Loses When Khloé Kardashian Accuses Jordyn Woods Of Homewrecking? Everyone

In case you missed it, Jordyn Woods sat down for an emotional interview with Jada Pinkett Smith's Red Table Talk on Friday, where she divulged what happened between her and Tristan Thompson, the father of Khloé Kardashian's child. As Woods explained, Thompson kissed her as she was leaving a party at his home, but that was it.
The internet then turned its attention to Kardashian, to see how she would respond to Friday's revelation. On Twitter, she was quick to place the blame on Woods: "Why are you lying @jordynwoods ?? If you’re going to try and save yourself by going public, INSTEAD OF CALLING ME PRIVATELY TO APOLOGIZE FIRST, at least be HONEST about your story. BTW, You ARE the reason my family broke up!"
Kardashian then followed up with a tweet clarifying that Thompson is equally to blame for what transpired, but she won't publicly criticize him because they have a child together. "Regardless of what he does to me I won’t do that to my daughter," she wrote. "He has been addressing this situation PRIVATELY. If Tristan were to lie publicly about what conspired, then yes I would address him publicly as well."
For some more backstory, this is not the first time that Kardashian and Thompson have been affected by a cheating scandal. Days before Kardashian was supposed to give birth to True, her 10-month-old baby with Thompson, he was seen making out with a woman at a bar. In a recent teaser for an upcoming episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Kardashian addressed their relationship, saying, "It's really hard to regain trust. Your one stupid weekend...you just demolished a relationship."
Although we only know Woods' side of the latest story, Khloé's reaction to this most recent scandal is a clear example of how we are quick to blame a woman when cheating occurs. In a heterosexual relationship, women are often expected to fill the role of a caregiver who's responsible for everything — including their partner's happiness.
So, when cheating occurs, it's usually the woman in the relationship or the "other woman" who take the brunt of the blame, not the man, who is equally at fault, Esther Perel, a couples' therapist and author of the book The State of Affairs told Refinery29. "What a man does is [seen as] a direct result of the woman," she said. "It's either that one tempted him, or one drove him away." And the woman who was cheated on? They may place the blame on themselves to regain a feeling of control.
Heretofore, Kardashian, as well as several media outlets, have all placed the blame on Woods, despite Thompson's history of cheating. Woods said she has attempted to apologize many times for what transpired.Those accusations have undoubtedly had an effect on Woods' mental health, and she said she's been harassed ever since. "They're putting their focus on a young Black woman who made a mistake, and not a mistake that's worth public persecution," Woods told Pinkett Smith. "The first few days of this were definitely the hardest. I couldn't eat for days. I would just try to sleep and hope that I could wake up and this wouldn't be true."
Every relationship is different, and we don't know what sorts of conversations are going on "PRIVATELY" between Kardashian and Thompson. If the Kardashian sisters' reactions to Thompson's last cheating episode were any indication, we can extrapolate that they're not holding back here. That said, neither Thompson nor any of the other Kardashians have weighed in since Woods' appearance on Red Table Talk. Whether this results in an elaborate KUWTK plot line, or leads to more Red Table Talks, you can bet we'll be watching.
