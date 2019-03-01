The Exact Timeline Of Her Night With Tristan Thompson, According To Jordyn Woods

From there, Pinkett Smith directs the conversation back to the lap dance, which was part of the original set of rumors. To explain the potential confusion, Woods sketched out a diagram of Thompson's living room. Allegedly, Thompson was at the edge of a chair, and Woods was sitting on the arm of the chair. "If you come into the party and you look and you see me sitting on the chair, in my head, this is innocent," Woods said. "There's no way it would look like a lap dance, but I could see why people would say, 'Oh, they're getting cozy.'"