How Did Tristan Thompson Respond To Jordyn Woods & Khloe's Allegations?

Khloé Kardashian spoke publicly about reports that Tristan Thompson cheated on her with Jordyn Woods earlier this week, and Woods broke her silence today — the only person who hasn't spoken? Thompson.
Tristan Thompson's response to the Jordyn Woods scandal has been glaringly absent as his family crumbles around him, and he has even let Woods take full blame for the fact that he allegedly kissed her at his house party. Now that both sides of the story have come out, is he finally going to speak up?
When reports first surfaced that he and Woods had been seen together at a house party, Thompson tweeted and deleted the words "FAKE NEWS," but has not made pains to clarify what went down.
Woods told her side of the story on Friday, explaining to Jada Pinkett Smith on Red Table Talk that while she was at Thompson's house, the two never slept together.
"On the way out he did kiss me... no tongue kiss, no making out, no nothing," Woods said, adding that she then left immediately and that she, "didn't know how to feel. I was like, 'That didn't just happen.'"
Kardashian immediately had something to say about the claims, tweeting, "Why are you lying @jordynwoods ?? If you’re going to try and save yourself by going public, INSTEAD OF CALLING ME PRIVATELY TO APOLOGIZE FIRST, at least be HONEST about your story. BTW, You ARE the reason my family broke up!"
She added, "Tristan is equally to blame but Tristan is the father of my child. Regardless of what he does to me I won’t do that to my daughter. He has been addressing this situation PRIVATELY. If Tristan were to lie publicly about what conspired,then yes I would address him publicly as well"
While Kardashian says Thompson has been privately handling the drama, he has yet to issue a public statement. A rep for the athlete did not immediately respond to Refinery29's request for comment.
