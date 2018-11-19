Going into this week’s Keeping Up With The Kardashians, fans everywhere knew to expect some intense drama. Prior episode “The Betrayal” set up the very public reveal (at last) of Tristan Thompson’s infamous cheating scandal, which arrived with the backdrop of Khloé Kardashian’s imminent delivery of the couple’s daughter, True Thompson. Sunday night’s episode, “True Story,” then showed viewers what exactly went down in Khloé’s delivery room between her reportedly unfaithful boyfriend, her fiercely protective family, and the in-labor reality star herself.
Unsurprisingly, each member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan dealt with the claustrophobic situation differently. Some were simply happy to be there for Khloé’s special day. Some were ready to slit Tristan’s throat. Everyone tried to “keep it cute.” So, let’s figure out who was trying to maintain peace and who was ready to drag out the guillotine.
Kylie & Kendall Jenner
The youngest members of the Kardashian-Jenner sibling squad were the least directly involved in the delivery room drama. Although Kylie Jenner was the one to inform Khloé that Tristan’s suspicious behavior was plastered all over the internet, the makeup mogul didn’t bring up the supposed infidelity when her older sister was in labor.
That is probably because Kylie and Kendall Jenner both FaceTimed into the delivery room when Khloé was already very close to giving birth. In a crucial moment like that, who has time to bring up apparent flings at the Four Seasons Hotel?
Although Kylie and Kendall allegedly attended the big family meeting with Tristan days later in Cleveland, we don’t see the sisters there or hear about their input.
Mary Jo “MJ” Campbell
Beloved Kardashian uber matriarch MJ Campbell doesn’t appear in “True Story” at all. But we all know Kris Jenner’s mom isn’t a huge fan of Tristan, as she revealed in “The Betrayal” that she cried over the basketball player’s reported philandering.
Plus, she quipped to granddaughter Kim Kardashian, that Khloé should “find a different type.”
Kourtney Kardashian
It’s not exactly a shocker that Kourtney Kardashian, who put up with Scott Disick’s own bad behavior for years during their relationship, tries to be understanding about Khloé forgiving response to Tristan’s scandal.
“If she wants to feel like she’s trying for her own heart, and know that she’s doing her best, then I don’t think there’s anything wrong with that,” Kourtney tells Kim towards the end of the episode. “I think it takes a lot more strength to hang in there and try for your family than to just walk away.”
Clearly, Kourtney is speaking from experience, and reminds Kim they shouldn’t cause their sister “any more stress” postpartum.
But, that doesn’t mean Kourtney is Team Tristan. She simply knows what it’s like to try to protect your family and savor special moments of reprieve while your partner’s antics make front page news.
After all, Kourt is the one who throws the shadiest dig at Tristan in the episode. When the athlete sighs, “They say girls change your life,” Kourt shoots back with a coy smile, “We can only pray.”
Kris Jenner
Kris Jenner was far too focused on Khloé’s delivery to care about Tristan and his drama. As the momager exclaims, she got to personally deliver baby True.
Yet, all of that changes once her daughter is safely home and out of the hospital. During the super secret family meeting between the Kardashians and Tristan, Kris got in some of the harshest blows to her new grandchild’s supposedly cheating dad.
As Kim recounts, “[Mom] was like, … ‘If you want to live this life of dating these Instagram whores and doing your thing, live that life.” But, Kris explained, Tristan isn’t allowed to also have a family with her daughter if that freewheeling lifestyle is his choice.
Apparently, this is where the conversation took a hard turn, and Tristan was no longer open to the meeting. Still, Kris assured the Cleveland Cavaliers player that no matter what he does, the Kardashian family is always going to “rise up.”
Don’t play with Kris Jenner’s girls.
Kim Kardashian
Very true. You can’t ever judge and you always have to live your life for YOU no one else https://t.co/HqsmR6MqPn— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) November 19, 2018
Of all the members of the Kardashian-Jenner family, one miss Kim Kardashian had the least amount of patience for Tristan. The moment she arrives in Khloé’s hospital room, she finds a reason to stand behind Tristan while doing the hand gesture for slitting his throat open. Repeatedly. Somehow Tristan doesn’t even turn around.
Khloé eventually realizes her sister has been standing next to Tristan for some time, and asks if they’re going to acknowledge each other. So, they hug. Then, as soon as Tristan even slightly moves his head back towards Khloé, Kim does her murderous hand gesture while sticking her tongue out.
We don’t see Kim speak directly to Tristan again until she is preparing to leave Cleveland. She explains that when she and the rest of her family return to the Midwestern city, they will have that infamous sit-down with Tristan, which we all know is fated to go sideways. “You ready?” asks Kim, this time doing her preferred throat-cutting motion to Tristan’s face. He claims he is. We now know he was not.
At some point that didn't make it into the episode, Kim also compared the upcoming confrontation to the Floyd Mayweather-Manny Pacquiao fight. “And I am Mayweather,” Kim, who believes Tristan is only apologetic because he is being booed at basketball games, announces.
Eventually all of Kim’s hostility blows up via social media. “True Story” closes with Kim complaining Tristan is “mad at her” over her comments on Ellen, where she called the situation “fucked up.” So, Kim retaliates by unfollowing Tristan on Instagram and announcing she is “done” with the athlete.
Well, we’ll see how this escalating feud comes to a head when Kim and Tristan (who blocks Kim) are put in the same house together next week.
