In the aftermath of Tristan Thompson's big scandal, the Kardashians did something truly crazy: They turned the cameras off. According to a new clip from an upcoming episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians — the promotional clips keep coming! — the family sat down with Thompson after the birth of Khloé Kardashian's daughter to discuss the situation.
A brief reminder of said situation: In April, the Daily Mail published a video of Thompson kissing a woman who was not Khloé. Days later, while coverage by the entertainment world descended into chaos, Khloé gave birth to True, her baby with Thompson. (During the birth, Thompson was allowed in the delivery room. Khloé instructed her family to keep the scandal out of their mouths while she was giving birth to her baby.)
"We went back to have this family talk with Tristan," Kim says in the clip. "No cameras were there, and we really wanted it to be a private talk, but we all expressed exactly how we felt."
The conversation apparently got tense when Kris Jenner gave Thompson his options: He could go ahead and keep doing what he's doing, or he could fall in line with the Kardashian family.
"My mom was like, 'You can make your decision. If you want to live this life of dating these Instagram whores and doing your thing, live that life,'" Kim recalled. Jenner also apparently pointed out that, if Thompson breaks up with Khloé, the Kardashians will "rise up."
Of course, Thompson and Kardashian didn't split immediately. There was a period during which he and Khloé were dating once more — Kim even got him to unblock her on Instagram. These days, the relationship between the two is a bit murkier, although Thompson appeared to address breakup rumors in a recent Halloween post.
You know, after all these years, it still is kind of hard to keep up with the Kardashians. Watch the full promotional clip, below.
