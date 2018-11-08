Khloé Kardashian's Labor Looks Even More Dramatic Than We Thought

Khloé Kardashian went into labor under pretty dire circumstances. Less than two days after the DailyMail published footage of her boyfriend Tristan Thompson kissing another woman, Kardashian gave birth to baby girl True Thompson. So, things were always going to be hectic. A new trailer for the upcoming episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians reveals that it's actually going to be even more dramatic. Keeping up with those Kardashians, at least this year, is really going to be a rollercoaster.
The primary source of drama, at least according to this preview, is the fact that Khloé is going into labor quickly, and her family needs to get from Calabasas to Cleveland in time. At the end of last week's episode, Kris Jenner hopped on a plane with Khloé's doctor (the family calls them "Doctor A" on the show). Kourtney, Kim, and Malika Haqq were close behind. But they still might not make it in time.
"I can't believe this," a bedridden Khloé tells the camera. "This is freaking me out."
Meanwhile, Kourtney and Kim are scrambling to pack their bags. Jenner, I assume, is already halfway to Cleveland, doctor in hand.
Last week's episode revealed just how the cheating scandal — if you can call it that — unfurled in the Kardashian household. The show gave a window into how the family found out, playing out the moment that Kim received the text. (Kim was giving a talking head interview when she saw the article.) Kendall Jenner was with Scott Disick. And Kylie Jenner was getting her makeup done.
Khloé, meanwhile, was in Cleveland, beginning to panic. She told Kim over the phone that, regardless of the scandal, she wanted a stress-free delivery.
"As crazy as that sounds, I want to enjoy this with him," Khloé said. "I don't want any negativity in the delivery room. I don't want anyone to talk about it; make me feel uncomfortable or him uncomfortable. Like, let's just act normal — give me a minute."
Khloé rewatched last Sunday's dramatic episode and will likely watch this week's, tweeting along with fans. Thompson, however, reportedly opted not to watch.
