Khloé Kardashian's Labor Looks Even More Dramatic Than We Thought

The primary source of drama, at least according to this preview, is the fact that Khloé is going into labor quickly, and her family needs to get from Calabasas to Cleveland in time. At the end of last week's episode , Kris Jenner hopped on a plane with Khloé's doctor (the family calls them "Doctor A" on the show). Kourtney, Kim, and Malika Haqq were close behind. But they still might not make it in time.