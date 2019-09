The time has finally come . Viewers are finally getting a front row seat to the Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson drama that unfolded earlier this year in April. As teased in promos this week , episode 12, "The Betrayal," is about just that: a major betrayal in the family. Before we get into what happened in this week's dramatic episode, you may be wondering what the current state of Tristan and Khloé is. Are they dating? Are they co-habituating? Have they recovered from this very public scandal? Yes, no, and sort of. According to Instagram, Khloé and Tristan are talking and raising their daughter , True, together, and do appear to be romantically involved, if one is to believe true lovey-dovey social media messages . As far as recovering from this public scandal? TBD. On Twitter, ahead of the show, Khloé opened up about sharing this story with the entire world. She writes, "I love filming for the show and I am proud that we are all strong and brave enough to be vulnerable, but we have to start airing shows closer to real time."