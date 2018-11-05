We learn that Khloé went on "maternity leave" from the show and recorded her own footage on her own for the last two weeks of her pregnancy. Only 12 days before her due date, Khloé recorded a video of herself on a birthing ball with her "other baby daddy," her friend Malika Haqq. In the video, she mentions that Tristan is "out of town," which is foreshadowing at its finest. A few more videos give us a look inside of those final days before Khloé welcomed True, and before the video of Tristan making out with other women is shared with the world. She's either alone or with Malika in the videos, which makes everything sadder. Just imagine Khloé sitting in Cleveland waiting for the father of her child to come home, totally unaware to the fact that he's out at clubs with other women.