If this post feels a little bit different than the usual Refinery29 KUWTK recap , you're right. Morgan Baila, Refinery29's usual safari guide to the Kardashiverse, is away, and I'm taking over. Our first stop on this trip: Khloé's pink pastel explosion of a baby shower. To your left, you'll see a menagerie of large twine animals. To your right, a box in which people can submit baby name recommendations (Tilly?!). And all around you, you can gaze at Kardashians' inner sanctum, clad in various shades of pink. Before a nine-month-pregnant Khloé heads off to Cleveland to wait out the birth of True , she basks in the presence of her adoring, and occasionally passive aggressive, family. Case in point: Kris, wearing a satin flare-sleeved dress that's a cross between 18th century orphan and couture, mentions how relieved she is that Khloé is finally is getting around to having a baby. “Out of all my kids, I worried about whether or not Khloé would have a baby," Kris says, shedding a careful tear. Well: Khloé is indeed having a baby. Fittingly, much of this episode concerns the Kardashian women's various baby anxieties.