At this point in her post-birth journey, Kylie is essentially a shut-in. Kim finds her on the floor in her cavernous closet, throwing away clothes from her past life and mourning the size 25 jeans she'll "never" fit into again. (Sidenote: Where do the Kardashians send their used clothes?) “A lot of us women go through this but it’s a shock to the system to see your body, especially at such a young age, change so drastically. And not be the same size,” Kylie says during an interview. Kim, who has been through this before, takes on the position of Kylie Champion. She gives helpful advice like: Put on multiple layers of shape wear so you don't feel too swamped by insecurity to leave the house!