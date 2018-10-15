Just like that, suddenly it's game day. It's the "Calabasas Peaches" versus "Tito's Team" led by Tito himself. Rounding out the Jackson's team is TJ Jackson, Royal Jackson, Dylan Tapia, and Louis Tapia in the first inning. On the Peaches' side it's Kris, Kim, Kourtney, and a few other family friends. Immediately it's 2-0 Jacksons, when Kim, Kourtney, and Corey go up to bat and literally all strike out. Then it's 4-0 Jacksons, and then 7-0. But then something changes and suddenly the Peaches start to get good and catch up. In the end, they still lose, but since it's all to raise money there are really no losers. Yay!