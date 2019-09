Last night, Keeping Up with the Kardashians revealed just how Khloé Kardashian's troubles with Tristan Thompson unfurled back in April when the DailyMail published a video of Thompson , Khloé's boyfriend and the father of her child, seemingly kissing another woman. At the time, Khloé was fast approaching her due date with their child. The drama happened quickly and suddenly, but, because the family keeps their drama for KUTWK, we had to wait until November to see it happen on camera, and we finally got a closer look at what went down. Much like viewers, Khloé tweeted that she wished the show was able to air closer to the actual drama, because now she's having to publicly relive one of the most challenging moments in her life once again.