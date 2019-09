This house is incredible — you can see a sweeping view of Hollywood as soon as you walk in the front door — but looking around, I have to wonder about security. Kardashian has openly discussed the way the robbery in Paris last October has impacted her and her family. What I want to know is, how has it affected the person who is responsible for organizing her life?"It was terrifying. At the time, I had to hold it together and make sure everything was getting handled, and that we could get Kim home as quickly and safely as possible. Obviously I can't even begin to imagine what she's gone through, what she's had to deal with, but even I have been more cautious. We have alarms and security plans, and all that. Still, whenever I've had to stay home alone, I get a little scared. So I did get a couple of extra pepper sprays."Throughout our conversation, I notice that above all else, Shepherd seems protective of Kardashian. I reference that hilarious photo of a determined Shepherd holding down a prankster that was trying to touch Kardashian's butt in Paris, just a few days before the robbery."Wherever we are, my instinct is just to protect her. I would truly take a bullet for her. But somehow she remains so composed in these huge crowds, or when she's being followed by photographers. It's such a weird thing to me that there are no laws for paparazzi about privacy and respect. I mean, if you were just a normal person and someone was taking pictures of you leaving your house, or following your child to school, that would be a major issue. But just because they’re celebrities, you think you can wait outside their house for five hours in the middle of the night? That's not normal, and I just don’t get how that’s still being allowed."Joseph, a fellow assistant friend of mine, had one major question he wanted me to ask Shepherd: How did she decide to wear those bright blue socks , seen (by everyone) in a photo of her and Kim leaving Paris the morning after the robbery? She groans, then laughs. She's gotten the question quite a few times."My shit was already packed! We were leaving the next morning, and those Tyler, the Creator socks just so happened to be at the top of my bag! The night of the robbery, Kourtney and I were out, we were a little drunk, so when everything happened, we rushed home and sobered up real quick. We didn't sleep that entire night. I was so busy handling stuff, and then we just had to get on a plane, so I grabbed the first thing I had. Looking back, it is like, why the fuck was I wearing shorts and blue socks? I don't even wear a lot of color! But it's truly all a blur."