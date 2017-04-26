Meet The Squad Who Joined Kim & Kourtney On Their Girls' Trip To Mexico

Kim and Kourtney Kardashian are currently in Punta Mita, Mexico for a late birthday celebration in honor of the family's eldest turning 38. In true Kardashian fashion, the siblings did it big with over a dozen girlfriends joining them for south-of-the-border festivities. Kim provided some hilarious details about the trip via Twitter. It’s safe to say that Kourtney was probably nursing a serious hangover, and that everyone can twerk a little bit better after the trip. Kim wrapped up her coverage of the vacation with a sprawling group photo of the 15 partygoers, herself and Kourtney included, with the simple caption, "Girls Trip".
I don’t think anyone can deny that these women had a great time, but the question for many of us remains, who are all the lucky women who got to enjoy this special event? Kim didn’t bother to tag anyone in the picture (I can think of a thousand reasons why). So I put my best lurking skills to use and combed social media to try to identify all 12 of the women in that epic "Girls Trip" group photo. I’ve listed them in order from left to right.
As for the 13th — the mystery woman in the blue gown — she is either a beast at staying incognito or no one liked her enough to take any other photos with her. If you have any intel on who she is, feel free to slide in my DM’s.