After further investigation, it seemed that this was no accident at all — that it was actually an intentional way of styling her two-piece. 1) I found images of Kardashian in many-a situations (running, posing for a group photo, strolling on the beach) while completely ignoring the fact that the bottom of the cup was sitting mid-breast, rather than beneath it. 2) When our team concluded that Kardashian is wearing Basic Swim a favorite of Kylie Jenner and Bella Hadid ), we headed over to its Instagram for more answers . While it's not necessarily meant to fit this way, this photo on the brand's feed encourages something similar. When it comes to the Kardashians, nothing is coincidental, so while you may think Kourtney's bathing suit is two sizes too small, she was low-key predicting (and perhaps even setting) the trend (?) of summer '17.