Whether it's her makeup or clothing, the Kylie Jenner "look" is one so many try to emulate. But if you keep up with her style, you know that the majority of her wardrobe doesn't come cheap — from her collection of furry Fendi keychains and Giuseppe Zanotti heels to her custom Balmain duds, that come with a personalized letter from Olivier Rousteing himself.
While celebrating her birthday in Turks and Caicos with friends, however, Jenner put a new swimwear brand on the map — and it's one that we of the non-Kardashian-Jenner variety can actually afford. Enter Basic Swim, the minimal bathing suit line from the founders of jewelry destination Bagatiba that's basic in a good way. Offering a fairly small collection of super simple bikini tops and bottoms in solid colors, Basic Swim is where you should head when you want to cut the frills and opt for a plain, not-overly-trendy option. The 18-year-old reality star, of course, selected the peach version, likely because of all the peach-emoji worthy moments the bikini lends itself to.
Sure, the options may be limited — there's admittedly some room for more style variations (with varying levels of coverage, instead of just super-cheeky on bottom and bitty triangles on top) and a more inclusive size offering. But the pieces are sold separately (and most for under $40), so the mix-and-match potential is pretty good. And, they're perfect for taking mirror selfies and rolling around in the sand.
If this line checks off everything you could ask for in a bathing suit, click on to shop the pieces for yourself (and make sure to use code "basicrefined" for 20% through October 15). Time to soak up the final days of sun before it's too late.
