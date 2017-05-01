The thing is, our fascination with the 36-year-old's style isn't because of how relatable it is — because really, it isn't relatable at all. (Calling your closet an archive, getting first dibs on Yeezy samples, and having Riccardo Tisci on speed-dial isn't exactly the everywoman way of dressing.) Rather, it's the fact that Kardashian seemingly dresses for herself: She rarely follows trends or plucks something head-to-toe off the runway, though she very well could. She tries things out, plays around with silhouettes, and doesn't really care whether something's considered "in" or "out." Question an outfit decision of hers, if you will: Like clockwork, the world will still follow in her footsteps (See: the popularity of bodycon, lampshading, and corsets).