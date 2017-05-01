Kim Kardashian West returned to social media on January 1, 2017 — and she wasted no time in reminding us why there are so many Instagram accounts exclusively dedicated to documenting her every outfit.
The thing is, our fascination with the 36-year-old's style isn't because of how relatable it is — because really, it isn't relatable at all. (Calling your closet an archive, getting first dibs on Yeezy samples, and having Riccardo Tisci on speed-dial isn't exactly the everywoman way of dressing.) Rather, it's the fact that Kardashian seemingly dresses for herself: She rarely follows trends or plucks something head-to-toe off the catwalk, though she very well could. She tries things out, plays around with silhouettes, and doesn't really care whether something's considered "in" or "out." Question an outfit decision of hers, if you will: Like clockwork, the world will still follow in her footsteps (See: the popularity of bodycon, lampshading, and corsets).
Kardashian doesn't necessarily follow a formula, either — rather, she tests and pivots and makes things up as she goes along. It was true before her hiatus, and it's still how she approaches her style now: Her winter-to-spring wardrobe follows the trope of "elevating your basics" — i.e. dressing up your sweatpants and sneakers — with a distinctly Kardashian twist. For her, the grey sweatsuit reserved for binging The Get Down on Netflix becomes a luxe daytime base layer when worn with an ankle-length coat and pointed-toe snakeskin-print boots; the two-sizes-too-big flannel shirt peeks out from underneath an oversized sweater to dress down a pair of lace-up leather leggings. Before, these outfits existed solely in our lazy-styling dreams. Today, Kardashian is making them capital-F Fashion.
See all the trends Kardashian is stanning for this spring, before they blow up all your #OOTDs.