After she tweeted a gif of the candle (shown below), the Twitter backlash with fast and furious. Some were blunt and succinct in their criticism: "That is the most disrespectful thing I've ever seen," one person replied Another user shared why, exactly, something that was likely intended as a lighthearted, kitschy gift, or perhaps a new home decor item for the Kim fanatic, could be construed as really offensive: “I’m Catholic, we use candles with images of saints, the Virgin Mary etc. For prayer for healing and other reasons. #disapointed #disrepectful” Others took aim at another member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan that recently had a major publicity snafu: "Kim Kardashian as the Virgin Mary.......is just as horrible as Kendall's Pepsi ad....what's wrong with y'all, y'all that money hungry?" asked another Twitter user