The scene from last Sunday's Keeping Up With The Kardashians in which each member of the family learns about Tristan Thompson's cheating one by one should win an Emmy, but there was one person who was not on board with the show's portrayal of the dramatic moment, and that's (unsurprisingly) Tristan Thompson. A source told Us Weekly that Thompson refused to watch the show's depiction of the incident, despite Khloé Kardashian's offer to do it together.
"Khloé had already watched the episode before it aired and asked Tristan if he wanted to view it with her. The response was a firm no," the source said. "He is focused on basketball, and the Cavaliers are struggling this season. This only creates further distractions, and there wasn’t any need for it."
Sports Illustrated recently described the Cavaliers as "one of the most dysfunctional franchises in the league," and Thompson has been pretty quiet on social media since the episode's airing. In fact, the last time he posted a photo referencing his relationship with Kardashian was when he posted a photo with their daughter True back in June. (Yes, he did post an Instagram story of him and Khloé on Halloween, but that was just a story.)
There's still more of the cheating scandal to come in Sunday's episode, mainly the aftermath of True's birth, so maybe we'll get to see all the answers we've been craving — even if Thompson won't.
