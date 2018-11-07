Story from TV Shows

Tristan Thompson Reportedly Had The Worst Reaction To That Damning KUWTK Episode

Kathryn Lindsay
Photo: Jerritt Clark/Getty Images.
The scene from last Sunday's Keeping Up With The Kardashians in which each member of the family learns about Tristan Thompson's cheating one by one should win an Emmy, but there was one person who was not on board with the show's portrayal of the dramatic moment, and that's (unsurprisingly) Tristan Thompson. A source told Us Weekly that Thompson refused to watch the show's depiction of the incident, despite Khloé Kardashian's offer to do it together.
"Khloé had already watched the episode before it aired and asked Tristan if he wanted to view it with her. The response was a firm no," the source said. "He is focused on basketball, and the Cavaliers are struggling this season. This only creates further distractions, and there wasn’t any need for it."
Advertisement
Sports Illustrated recently described the Cavaliers as "one of the most dysfunctional franchises in the league," and Thompson has been pretty quiet on social media since the episode's airing. In fact, the last time he posted a photo referencing his relationship with Kardashian was when he posted a photo with their daughter True back in June. (Yes, he did post an Instagram story of him and Khloé on Halloween, but that was just a story.)
View this post on Instagram

❤️

A post shared by Tristan Thompson (@realtristan13) on

There's still more of the cheating scandal to come in Sunday's episode, mainly the aftermath of True's birth, so maybe we'll get to see all the answers we've been craving — even if Thompson won't.
Advertisement
Related Stories
Khloé Kardashian Is the MVP of KUWTK
Tristan Thompson Weighs In On Split Rumors
Are Khloé & Tristan Working Things Out?

More from TV

R29 Original Series