In a new teaser for the upcoming 16th season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Khloé Kardashian talks about the consequences of Tristan Thompson's cheating scandal — no, not that one, the other one.
While right now the NBA star is currently in hot water for allegedly cheating on Kardashian with Kylie Jenner's best friend, Jordyn Woods, around this time last year he was embroiled in a different mess. Just a few days before Kardashian gave birth, a video surfaced of Thompson partying and making out at a club with another woman. We've already seen that drama go down on KUWTK, but this season it looks like we're going to learn just how badly it affected their relationship.
"It's really hard to regain trust," Kardashian says in the teaser. "Your one stupid weekend...you just demolished a relationship."
That is heartbreaking to hear knowing that Thompson would allegedly(!!!) go on to repeat the shady behavior, once again leaving the mother of his child in the lurch. The next time around, however, a family friend is seemingly involved in the betrayal — so make that two demolished relationships.
While we'll have to wait for some time before the current drama unfolds on the reality show, Kardashian commented on Twitter, reflecting on the past week.
"Hi loves, wanted you to know that I appreciate you!" she wrote. "I’ve been reading your kind words and they really are a blessing to me. I love you! Thank you Thank you! I’ll be back when I’m in the mood to chat with you all. Until then remember to be kind to one another."
Keeping Up With The Kardashians returns March 31. Watch the teaser below.
