Kris just wants to make everything better. But Kanye is really making it difficult, thanks to his radical honesty. Or rather, his radicalness in general. For those wondering: yes, the family is aware of Kanye's tweets and behavior at all times. Yes, they were/are concerned. No, there's nothing they can/will do about it because that's just how Kanye is. "When he gets ramped up, he can't control what he says," seems to be the excuse on everyone's lips, and it's causing tension within the family.