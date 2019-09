With only two episodes to go before the mid-season finale, and all three Kardashian babies have been birth, what drama is possibly left for us to watch unfold? We're done with the feud narrative (in fact, we've come full circle, and the first episode of the season has aired in the show's timeline and Kourtney Kim and Scott have a pretty hilarious interaction about the now infamous "least interesting to look at" insult), we're still olive branch status with Tristan Thompson , and we're not really talking about Kanye West and all his shenanigans. Or...are we? Don't worry, Kris Jenner would never leave us empty handed. Episode 15, "Stacking the Deck," is one of the tamer episodes of the season, but it's prepping us all for next week which is all about that time Kanye went on TMZ Live. Remember that? Let's recap.