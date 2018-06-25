In April, West did a series of controversial things. He tweeted his support for Donald Trump. He even shared a photo of himself wearing a "Make America Great Again" hat. This all culminated in an interview with TMZ during which West implied that slavery was a choice. (In this new interview, West explains that he never actually said that — it's just that, to him, 400 years of forced servitude seemed like a choice.) Kardashian has, through it all, stood by her husband.