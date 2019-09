Following his controversial interview with TMZ , Kanye West was concerned about his relationship with Kim Kardashian . From the outside, the couple seemed fine — Kardashian, ever the stalwart Twitter presence, defended her husband from various media attacks, even as she apologized for his behavior. It seemed like business as usual. But, in a new interview with the New York Times , West said that he wasn't sure Kardashian would stay by his side. He said he reached out to family members to inquire after Kardashian's state of mind.