Following his controversial interview with TMZ, Kanye West was concerned about his relationship with Kim Kardashian. From the outside, the couple seemed fine — Kardashian, ever the stalwart Twitter presence, defended her husband from various media attacks, even as she apologized for his behavior. It seemed like business as usual. But, in a new interview with the New York Times, West said that he wasn't sure Kardashian would stay by his side. He said he reached out to family members to inquire after Kardashian's state of mind.
"There was a moment where I felt like after TMZ, maybe a week after that, I felt like the energy levels were low, and I called different family members and was asking, you know, ‘Was Kim thinking about leaving me after TMZ?'" he told the Times.
Advertisement
He added, "So that was a real conversation."
In April, West did a series of controversial things. He tweeted his support for Donald Trump. He even shared a photo of himself wearing a "Make America Great Again" hat. This all culminated in an interview with TMZ during which West implied that slavery was a choice. (In this new interview, West explains that he never actually said that — it's just that, to him, 400 years of forced servitude seemed like a choice.) Kardashian has, through it all, stood by her husband.
"Kanye will never run in the race of popular opinion and we know that and that’s why I love him and respect him," she tweeted in late April. She added, "Kanye is years ahead of his time."
This was, admittedly, just after West tweeted that his wife had called him, asking that he clarify his position on Donald Trump. Which, honestly, all in a day's work in love and marriage.
Advertisement