Kourtney Kardashian On Nude Photos & Living For Herself

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star posed nude for the photoshoot, and opened up about how and why nudity empowered her. "I am very comfortable in my own skin and I think it is important to expose positive images of our body.” She has posed nude twice before, once while she was pregnant. "A body during pregnancy is beautiful," she said. "I always enjoyed being pregnant, it's a very beautiful state and that's what I wanted to show."