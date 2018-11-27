Kourtney Kardashian On Nude Photos & Living For Herself

Kourtney Kardashian proved that she is not the “least exciting” member of the family this week, releasing a new interview and photoshoot with GQ Mexico. The star opened up about family, pregnancy, and privacy.
"I am convinced that I am definitely living for myself and I am trying to be the best mother, sister, daughter and friend,” Kardashian told the magazine. “The world is a place full of suffering, but strengthening us through our experiences empowers us."
The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star posed nude for the photoshoot, and opened up about how and why nudity empowered her. "I am very comfortable in my own skin and I think it is important to expose positive images of our body.” She has posed nude twice before, once while she was pregnant. "A body during pregnancy is beautiful," she said. "I always enjoyed being pregnant, it's a very beautiful state and that's what I wanted to show."
The reality star also talked about privacy, and how she tries to ensure private moments for her kids when the cameras aren’t there. She has three children, Mason, Penelope, and Reign, with her ex Scott Disick.
Despite doing her best to protect her children’s privacy, Kardashian does have some empathy for the photographers. "I tried to understand that the photographers are doing their job and I stopped paying attention. That improved the situation. I realized that my children are eating my energy.”
The star said that being a role model meant “being as transparent as possible,” something she has definitely put into practice on TV and in interviews and photoshoots.
Kardashian also seemed to hint at her feud with Kim Kardashian West. "We are definitely critical of one another, although that criticism always comes with unconditional love."
