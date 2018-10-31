Based on a recent Instagram, Kim Kardashian has put her feud with sister Kourtney to rest, moving the family forward into feud-free territory. She shared a photo of herself and her sister with the caption, "I lied. She really is the most interesting to look at."
Just in time for All Hallow's Eve, I guess?
Earlier this year, on Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Kim Kardashian said her sister Kourtney, the eldest of the Kardashian trio, was the "least exciting to look at." Aside from ending a sentence with a preposition — grammar nerds, clutch your pearls! — Kim sparked a feud with her sister with this statement. The feud was really about work ethic and priorities. Kourtney didn't want to work as often as her sisters did, choosing instead to focus on her three kids. Kim, on the other hand, leads the family business, churning away at the Kardashian Industrial Complex on the daily.
"Maybe if you had a fucking business you were passionate about, then you would know what it takes to run a fucking business," Kim hollered at Kourtney in one particularly viral segment.
This led to other mini-feuds, like when Kourtney travelled to Tokyo with Kim and was labelled a "clown" for the way she dressed. Much of season 15 of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, in fact, spent its time on this feud.
Of course, now, the show has bigger fish to fry. This weekend, the show is set to tackle Khloé Kardashian's troubles with boyfriend Tristan Thompson, who was caught cheating on her in April of this year. Plus, the show will be digging into Kanye West's return to Twitter, which brought its own controversy. Although, the timing here is interesting: Kanye apologized last night for his bizarre right-wing political pivot, and, at the same time, Kim ended her feud with her sister.
