Keeping Up With The Kardashians Season 15, Episode 9 Recap: Yeezy In Crisis

This episode primarily concerns itself with Yeezy season 7, Kanye’s next launch. Kim bops over to Japan, where she shoots all 20 of the new Yeezy outfits. That happens, and Kris gifts her best friend with a brand-new facelift. None of this is stirring, make-the-headlines drama, but this episode does contain some hints about Khloé’s upcoming relationship disaster. In the middle of the episode, Kris receives a call from Tristan , who asks for help in picking a push present for Khloé. (For my non-gifters in the back, that’s a gift for a person right after they have a baby.)