She's hereeee. After keeping the " best kept secret of our generation " (Kim's words), Kylie gives birth to Stormi. (For those trying to keep up: Chicago is the oldest, then two weeks later Stormi is born, then three months later, True.) As I'm sure you remember, Kylie never even confirmed her pregnancy until she dropped a YouTube video after she gave birth revealing private footage of her pregnancy and birth. It's honestly so impressive, and they know it. Kim applauds Kylie for her ability to keep the pregnancy under wraps, but really applauds Kylie's small circle of friends for never saying a peep about their friend's much speculated private life. Kim says that her friend group in her early 20s (would that include Paris Hilton?) would never have looked out for her like that. A learning experience in more than one way.