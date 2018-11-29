After all the Tristan Thompson hubbub, that brutal "least interesting" comment from Kim Kardashian, uttered in the season 15 premiere of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, seems like a distant memory. Why did we make such a mountain out of such a quotable molehill? Still, the quote lingered — mostly because it's a hilarious yet brutal quote. In a promo clip for an upcoming episode of the series, Kim Kardashian set the record straight. Or, at least she tried to do so.
"What I meant is you're the most boring," Kim tells Kourtney in the clip. They're discussing the reaction to that episode, which Kim says should have been expected.
"People think that is like, I said, 'Kill your mom,'" Kim says, adding, "I knew they would do this to me. I knew it would happen."
Kim later reconciled with Kourtney, posting a photo of the two of them together on Instagram with the caption: "I lied. She really is the most interesting to look at."
Of course, looking interesting isn't the only currency in Kardashian-world. At the end of the clip, Kourtney argues that she carries the show with her personality — she's funny, which keeps KUWTK alive. Please feel free to debate among yourselves.
Watch the full clip, below.
