Our First Look At That Tristan-Khloé Cheating Scandal Is Here & It's So Intense

Keeping Up With The Kardashians just dropped a jam-packed teaser for the rest of the season, and it's filled with all the drama fans have been waiting to see. Mainly, the almost two-minute clip provides the first glimpse at what really went down when news broke that Tristan Thompson cheated on Khloé Kardashian, including reactions from sister Kim Kardashian.
However, that's just one major Kardashian plot point that the show has to hit this season. According to the teaser, the show will discuss how the family felt when Kanye West began tweeting his support for Trump, among other surprising outbursts, as well as Kim Kardashian's political journey to get Alice Marie Johnson granted clemency after being sentenced to life behind bars for life because of a nonviolent drug offence.
Here's everything the show teased for the rest of the season:
Tristan Thompson
In this case, the teaser mainly shows Kim Kardashian's reactions to the videos of Tristan Thompson appearing to cheat on Khloé Kardashian.
"They have another video of him," Kim says on the phone in one clip, followed by another in which she proclaims, "Unfollowed. I hate him. Sorry not sorry."
We do hear from Khloé briefly, during a voice-over in which she says, "The things I can control I have to be able to control." Under this, there is footage of her going into labor.
Alice Marie Johnson
The whole Kardashian family gets politically active during the rest of this season, with someone, maybe Kris Jenner, saying "If we can use our connections, I think we could make a very immediate difference for a lot of people's lives."
One person whose life the family has changed is Alice Marie Johnson, a 63-year-old woman from Tennessee who was sentenced to life in prison for a first-time drug offence. In May, Kim Kardashian met with Trump on on behalf of Johnson, and successfully convinced him to grant her clemency.
"You're out!" Kim cries in the clip.
Kanye's Tweets
Kanye's return to Twitter brought with it some pretty controversial opinions, including support for president Donald Trump despite wife Kim Kardashian's support of Hillary Clinton. This, plus other erratic social media behaviour, led people to accuse the rapper of being mentally ill — something Kim pushed back against both online and in this teaser.
"Just because he has an opinion doesn't mean he's mentally ill," Kim insists.
Kris Jenner Falling Over After Trying To Hit A Baseball
Okay, this one wasn't something we were waiting for, but it's a clip in the teaser I never knew I needed until now. Watch the full teaser, below:
