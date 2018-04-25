Story from Pop Culture

Kim Kardashian Patiently Explains Kanye West's Controversial Tweets

Rebecca Farley
Photo: Jacopo Raule/Getty Images..
Earlier today, Kanye West tweeted that his wife — Kim Kardashian, her royal coolness — called him and asked that he clarify his stance on Donald Trump. This was just one tweet amid a flurry of confusing dispatches from West's account today. Hours later, Kardashian decided she'd join the fracas herself, no "calling her husband" necessary.
"To the media trying to demonize my husband let me just say this," she began, "your commentary on Kanye being erratic & his tweets being disturbing is actually scary. So quick to label him as having mental health issues for just being himself when he has always been expressive is not fair."
Today, West has tweeted about ping pong, Donald Trump, Peter Thiel, the Grammys, the Simpsons, Air Force One, his daughter North West, and People magazine, among other topics. The sheer quantity of his tweets is alarming, but it's the content that's confusing. At one point, he claimed he took a meeting with Thiel, the right-wing billionaire who famously dismantled the gossip site Gawker. West, whose wife was an open supporter of Hillary Clinton, has seemingly been tweeting in support of President Trump.
In one instance, he wrote, "You don't have to agree with trump but the mob can't make me not love him. We are both dragon energy. He is my brother. I love everyone." Trump himself retweeted it, thanking West for the support. Then — stay with me here; this is weird — West shared a photo of his phone screen, which featured an Instagram of Trump's tweet. His Twitter storm has become an endless hall of mirrors, reflecting narcissism across the internets.
Kardashian's main point of defense is that West is not mentally ill or "off his meds" as some people are speculating. (People magazine published a report that West was "on the edge," which Kris Jenner subsequently declared a lie.) Instead, she says, he's just an artist and a creative expressing his mind on the internet. Isn't that what it's for? Kardashian also addressed his support of Trump.
"Now when he spoke out about Trump," she wrote, "most people (including myself) have very different feelings & opinions about this. But this is HIS opinion. I believe in people being able to have their own opinions, even if really different from mine. He never said he agrees with [Trump's] politics."
Her main point, though, was that this "moment" — Kanye's epic Twitter dance — wasn't mental health-related, and it's dangerous to conflate the two.
"Mental Health is no joke and the media needs to stop spitting that out so casually. Bottom line," Kardashian finished.
Read her full Twitter thread, below.
