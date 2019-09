Kris Jenner Revealed How Much Kim Kardashian & Kanye West's Home Really Cost

It turns out that Kim and Kanye actually did purchase their Hidden Hills mansion for $20 million back in 2014. However, after renovations, the house apparently now costs $40 million more — according to the Kris Jenner's tweet. We're thankful that Jenner cleared up this $40 million misunderstanding, and we're now hoping Kim gets her way so we see even more of the $60 million home in upcoming seasons of Keeping Up With The Kardashians.