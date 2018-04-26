Kris Jenner Revealed How Much Kim Kardashian & Kanye West's Home Really Cost

The Kardashian-Jenner-West clan has long been known for flaunting their lavish lifestyles, and we are always thirsty to see more. Which is why we were so fascinated by a piece of information Kris Jenner recently tweeted about one of her children's homes.
It all started with what turned out to be one of the least shocking tweets Kanye West shared yesterday. The rapper posted a photo of a stark white hallway inside the house he shares with Kim Kardashian and their three kids. The photo was accompanied by a humorous caption that asked "do this look like the sunken place" (a reference to the movie Get Out) as well as a crying laughing emoji. Kanye then followed up the initial photo with two more showing the unadorned other side of the hallway and an equally bare table and seating area.
do this look like the sunken place ? pic.twitter.com/ixzKnaaaSy— KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 25, 2018
Shortly after Kanye shared these photos, Kim retweeted the first picture and wrote, "Ummm babe. We had a rule to not show our home on social media! Soooo can we now allow KUWTK filming in the home?" Kim's playful response drew the attention of many on Twitter and even inspired People to write an article titled "Kanye West Posts Photos Inside $20M House As Kim Responds: 'We Had a Rule to Not Show Our Home.'"
Ummm babe. We had a rule to not show our home on social media! Soooo can we now allow KUWTK filming in the home? ?? https://t.co/bUMAn29K5K— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 25, 2018
Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian's mother and momager™ and Kanye West's mother-in-law (plus rumoured mom-in-law-ager!), recently called out quite a few news outlets for spreading so-called "lies" about her son-in-law. Yesterday, Jenner continued making corrections when she retweeted People's article about the couples' home accompanied by the comment "WOW wrong again!!!!! Their house is $60 MIL."
WOW wrong again!!!!! Their house is $60 MIL https://t.co/sIDG3FbSoP— Kris Jenner (@KrisJenner) April 25, 2018
It turns out that Kim and Kanye actually did purchase their Hidden Hills mansion for $20 million (£14 million) back in 2014. However, after renovations, the house apparently now costs $40 million (£28 million) more — according to the Kris Jenner's tweet. We're thankful that Jenner cleared up this $40 million misunderstanding, and we're now hoping Kim gets her way so we see even more of the $60 million home in upcoming seasons of Keeping Up With The Kardashians.
