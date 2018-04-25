Kris Jenner, momager, publicist, and the woman who is going to outlive us all, has spoken. After reports emerged alleging that Kanye West's behavior was wreaking havoc on the Kardashian fam, Jenner shared her opinion on Twitter. And, apparently, the reports are all lies.
"Lies, lies, lies," Jenner wrote, sharing a piece about West's recent behavior. The rapper reemerged on Twitter this month to announce that he would be releasing a number of albums and a book of philosophy. His signature tweets — vague, introspective, and slightly anarchic — brought a lot of attention to the rapper, who's kept a relatively low profile for the past year. Last week, radio journalist Ebro Darden said on his show Ebro in the Morning that West espoused love for Donald Trump in another conversation.
"[West] said, 'I do love Donald Trump," Darden recalled. West seemingly confirmed this statement today on Twitter, writing, "Ye being Ye is a fight for you to be you. For people In my life the idea of Trump is pretty much a 50 50 split but I don't tell a Hillary supporter not to support Hillary I love Hillary too."
If your friend jumps off the bridge you don't have to do the same. Ye being Ye is a fight for you to be you. For people In my life the idea of Trump is pretty much a 50 50 split but I don't tell a Hillary supporter not to support Hillary— KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 25, 2018
I love Hillary too.
West added that Kim Kardashian called him and asked him to clarify his Trump comments.
His clarification went like this: "I don't agree with everything Trump does. I don't agree 100% with anyone but myself."
The reports — the lies — Jenner shared claimed that West was fighting with Jenner, who is rumored to have been his manager. Last week, reports emerged that Jenner managed both West and Travis Scott, the father of Kylie Jenner's child Stormi Webster. Just yesterday, though, Billboard reported that West split from longtime manager Scooter Braun. West split from his other manager Izvor "Izzy" Zivkovic in March. (West also tweeted yesterday that he has no manager anymore.) The flurry of anonymous reports claimed that Jenner found West's current behavior bad for the Kardashian brand. Jenner also shared a report claiming that West is "very hard to deal with right now."
"Nope...not true!" Jenner wrote.
