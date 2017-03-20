Kim Kardashian Feared She Would Be Raped During Paris Robbery

"I was looking at the gun, looking down back at the stairs," she said. "I have a split second in my mind to make this quick decision. Am I going to run down the stairs and either be shot in the back — it makes me so upset to think about it — but either they're going to shoot me in the back or if I make it and they don't, if the elevator doesn't open in time or the stairs are locked, then I'm fucked! There's no way out."