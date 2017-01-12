Earlier this week, French police rounded up and detained 17 suspects in the Kim Kardashian West robbery case. The suspects, who were captured in and around Paris, Rouen, and Nice, were connected to the scene of the crime via DNA traces. Today, four of them have been indicted, according to People. The suspects, ages 64, 63, 44, and 24, are all men, and the youngest has been identified as Kardashian West's limo driver's brother. The two older suspects, nicknamed the "grandfather robbers," are apparently veterans of the Parisian crime scene, according to People. Charges against the men include armed robbery, kidnapping, forcible confinement, conspiracy, and arranging the resale of stolen jewelry. The robbery occurred on October 3, 2016, when Kardashian was bound and gagged at gunpoint in her Paris apartment. E! News reports that the jewelry stolen was worth nearly $11 million. French media has covered many of the suspects, doling out nicknames ("Broken Nose," "Blue Eyes," "Omar The Old") to match their complicated — and apparently storied — criminal histories. Many of them seem to be established career criminals who have, so to speak, done well for themselves; for example, People adds that the eldest of the 17 suspects was "arrested at his villa north of Cannes." Meanwhile, in Dubai, Kardashian West seems to be enjoying what Scott Disick called "a low-key dinner" on Instagram. Tomorrow will mark her first public appearance post-robbery; she'll attend makeup artist (and pal) Mario Dedivanovic's Master Class.
