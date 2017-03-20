Kim K. Is Ready For This Robbery Episode

Kim Kardashian has remained very quiet on the issue of her Paris robbery. While we have gotten a few details about the incident, including Kardashian's own theories behind the ordeal and a few scant (albeit very scary) specifics, tonight's episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians is set to reveal everything.
In a new clip released by E!, Kardashian speaks frankly on the subject for the very first time. Though many fans know what happened — robbers held Kardashian at gunpoint, tied her up, and stole nearly $10 million dollars worth of jewelry — nobody's heard Kim's side of the story. In fact, since her robbery, Kardashian has stayed out of the media spotlight. But with tonight's episode, it seems as though she's ready to let everyone see it from her side.
"Tonight's episode is going to be very tough for me," Kardashian wrote on an Instagram post showing a photo of her alongside mom Kris Jenner and sisters Kendall Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian. "However, I thought it was important to share this story through my eyes & not in an interview where my own words could be twisted. I have always shared so much & I'm not going to hold back when this was probably one of the most life changing experiences for me. I would never wish this experience upon anyone, but have learned some valuable lessons & feel so blessed to be safe home with my babies & husband."
Fans got a sneak peek at this episode in the show's season 13 preview. In the clip, Kim explains to her sisters Kourtney and Khloé exactly how she felt leading up to the incident, how she thought that the intruders were her sister and friends, and how she felt that her life was in danger. She details the entire incident and looks like she's on the verge of tears as her sisters listen in shock.
"To my friends, family, and loved ones I can't thank you enough for being there when I needed you the most," Kim's caption continued. "To the French police, thank you for your incredible hard work."
Check out the whole clip below.
