It’s been a dramatic season, from the Kim and Kourtney feud to Tristan’s cheating scandal and Khloe giving birth. Last week’s episode seemed to be preparing fans for a dive into Kanye’s controversial TMZ interview, but, given a new clip, the finale appears to be going in a more positive direction.
Kim Kardashian West tweeted a clip from the upcoming episode, and, in the clip, she is shown speaking to Alice Marie Johnson, the woman she worked to free earlier this year. Johnson was sentenced to 21 years in prison for a first-time drug offense. Last year, Kardashian took an interest in her case, calling the sentence “so unfair.”
In November 2017, Kardashian recruited her lawyer to help Johnson and Cyntoia Brown, a woman who was sentenced to life in prison when she was just 16. Johnson was freed last summer after Kardashian pleaded her case to the White House. The emotional phone call between them will apparently air on next week’s episode. “I cry every time I watch this clip” Kim tweeted, posting the video of her call to Johnson.
“I cannot believe it, we did it” Kim says in the clip, before realizing that Johnson doesn’t yet know. She breaks the news, and Johnson shouts in delight. “I’m at a shoot so I cannot cry,” the reality star says.
GOOSEBUMPS ?— KimKanyeKimYe (@KimKanyeKimYeFC) December 6, 2018
Watch @KimKardashian tell @AliceMarieFree she’s getting out of prison. [via @KUWTK] pic.twitter.com/Is9aVktwqS
Kardashian explained how the moment was filmed on Twitter; “We weren’t even filming our show at this time but when I got the call I asked Mario to film it on his Iphone.” The star added, “These raw moments really are so special.” Kardashian previously had posted updates about the case, including an emotional letter from Johnson in which she expressed “a million trillion thanks,” saying the reality star had thrown her a life jacket.
Kardashian would visit the White House again several months later to discuss prison reform. It’s not the first or the last time the KarJenners have gotten political, but it definitely stands out as an emotional moment.
Alice Johnson retweeted the clip, saying that it made her cry, too. Wrote Johnson, "It’s still so surreal that I’m free. I love you Kim!!!"
