Why Charlamagne Tha God Canceled His Upcoming Talk With Kanye West

Days after Kanye West's meeting with Donald Trump in the Oval Office, Charlamagne tha God announced that he has canceled a scheduled New York Times TimesTalk in which he was set to speak to West.
The event, which was to take place in New York City this Wednesday, October 17, was meant to be a discussion on mental health stigma in the Black community.
In a post to his Instagram page, Charlamagne wrote, "Normalizing being mentally healthy is a conversation that I really wanted to have with Kanye because he's been so vocal about his own mental health struggles. Unfortunately I think to have that conversation with him right now would not be productive and a total distraction from the point of the convo which is to eradicate the stigma of mental health especially in the black community."
Months after candidly discussing his own mental health and opening up about being diagnosed with bipolar disorder, West told Trump that he was misdiagnosed. He said that though he was initially diagnosed with bipolar, another doctor told him, "I wasn’t actually bipolar, I had sleep deprivation which can cause dementia 10 to 20 years from now when I wouldn’t even remember my son’s name."
Previously, West had rapped on the track "Yikes" that "That’s my bipolar shit," and, "That’s my superpower n----, ain’t no disability." He also later spoke to radio host Big Boy, confirming he was "diagnosed with a mental condition," but that he felt that it was his superpower.
If you are struggling with bipolar disorder and are in need of information and support, please call the National Alliance on Mental Illness at 1-800-950-6264. For a 24-hour crisis line, text “NAMI” to 741741.
