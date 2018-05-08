Story from Pop Culture

This Is Why Kim Kardashian Went To The Met Gala Without Kanye West

Morgan Baila
Photo: Carl Timpone/BFA/REX/Shutterstock
And just like that, yesterday's first Monday in May is but a memory.
Last night, an angel, a saint, and a pope, gathered to celebrate the holy trinity of Hollywood: fashion, fame, and Madonna. But one key figure was not in attendance: a Kanye.
Despite being the Most Talked About Man of the moment (even inspiring an SNL sketch with his horror movie-level tweets and ideas), Kim Kardashian arrived to the creme brulée-colored carpet without Kanye West on her arm. For someone with a not-so-subtle God complex, it's surprising he didn't insist on gracing the attendees with his presence. But, according to Kardashian, he had much more important work to do — the Lord's work (just kidding, he wasn't with Scott Disick).
On Twitter, Kardashian revealed that West could not attend the gala because he was in the studio finishing up
(Teyana Taylor, Nas, Pusha T, Kid Cudi collab, and his own).
Even though Kardashian insists she wishes he were there, it seems like she did just fine on her own.
